Last night AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to comment on WWE adding an extra half hour for next week’s SmackDown on FS1, which will compete against the first half hour of Rampage on TNT. Khan stated, “I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage.”

While Khan said this as a friendly competitive jest several sections of fans online were unhappy with his choice of words. Khan later clarified his original statement when responding to MMA journalist Jonathan Snowden, who reminded fans that former WCW President Eric Bischoff previously challenged Vince McMahon to a physical altercation.

Khan writes, “Dude, people online were absolutely furious over that in 98. Eric already had crazy online heat before that too. I’ll never take it that far; I’ve never claimed I could physically best Vince, I just think AEW can put on a better wrestling show than them & I want people to know it.

