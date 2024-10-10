Tony Khan believes it’s a bit too early to think about an AEW roster split.

During Wednesday’s media call to promote Saturday night’s AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view event, the AEW President was asked if he would consider the possibility of splitting the rosters between Dynamite and Collision.

“TK” said, “It’s not a bad thought. It’s an interesting thought. I have definitely considered many iterations of roster management and am still working on really interesting things in terms of the future of AEW media and the AEW roster. It’s early to speculate on that going into the new deal and what’s to come, but it’s an interesting thought. I have reflected on it and thought of. It’s a good thought. One way or the other, I have considered it. It’s an interesting idea, but right now, we definitely have some very interesting things happening across the shows. It is an interesting thought and in the future something I would and could consider.“