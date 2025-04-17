“The Walking Weapon” is “#AllElite,” and the boss-man of AEW has confirmed that fact.

Following his loss to Hangman Page as the surprise Wild Card participant in this year’s Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament at AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru in Boston, MA. on April 16, Josh Alexander was confirmed as the latest official AEW signee.

AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media during the special themed episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS and MAX prime time program on Wednesday evening to comment on AEW signing “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander.

“It’s official: Josh Alexander is ALL ELITE,” Khan wrote via X. “Don’t miss Josh Alexander’s AEW debut vs Hangman Page tonight in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal, live on Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite Spring BreakThru!”