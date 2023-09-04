Following CM Punk’s AEW release, there has been speculation about Jack Perry’s status with the promotion.

Punk and Perry were both suspended pending the internal investigation into their All Out altercation. Punk was released by AEW on Saturday before Collision.

While speaking to the media after the AEW All Out PPV event, AEW President Tony Khan talked about Perry’s status.

“He’s been suspended indefinitely. We’ve suspended everybody in that investigation and took further action after that based on what happened and came out of the investigation. We suspended Jack as a participant in an incident backstage, and Jack hasn’t been around. That’s all I can say about it. At the time, we did suspend him and he hasn’t been at AEW since AEW All In.”

