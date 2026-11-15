The Kasper Brothers are officially All Elite.

Jacob Kasper and Drew Kasper, formerly known to WWE fans as Julius Creed and Brutus Creed of The Creed Brothers, made their surprise AEW debut during the Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view on Saturday night, November 14, in Phoenix, Arizona.

The brothers made an immediate impact upon their arrival, attacking reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), as well as the number one contenders for the titles, The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin).

The Kasper Brothers also had a confrontation with FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, although things were eventually settled down by Stokely Hathaway.

Interestingly enough, Hathaway has a history with the brothers dating back to their time together in WWE NXT, where they were associated with the Diamond Mine faction.

Following their surprise debut, AEW President Tony Khan took to social media to officially confirm that Jacob and Drew Kasper have signed with the company.

“They have arrived at AEW Full Gear and attacked the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks [and] No. 1 contenders Motor City Machine Guns tonight,” Khan wrote. “Now, it’s official: Jacob Kasper and Drew Kasper, the Kasper Brothers are ALL ELITE!”

The arrival comes just one week after news surfaced on November 6 that the former Creed Brothers had parted ways with WWE.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Full Gear 2026 Results coverage here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

They have arrived at #AEWFullGear and attacked the AEW World Tag Team Champions @youngbucks & #1 contenders Motor City Machine Guns tonight! Now, it’s official: @JacobAKasper & Drew Kasper, the Kasper Brothers are ALL ELITE! https://t.co/IGFtUx3dtE — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 15, 2026