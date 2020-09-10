AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to thank fans for this week’s Dynamite ratings success.

As noted, this week’s post-All Out edition of Dynamite drew 1.016 million viewers, ranking #7 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This was AEW’s best viewership of 2020, and their third-best viewership of all-time. The full report on this week’s AEW vs. WWE NXT ratings battle can be found at this link.

Khan thanked viewers for watching and hyped next week’s show.

He wrote, “Thank you very much to everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night and made it our biggest overall audience of 2020, over 1 million total viewers, and one of our biggest numbers in the demo this year as well! We’re back on TNT with another huge card next week, please join us!”

You can click here for news on AEW airing two Dynamite episodes next week, and the current line-up that has been announced.

Below is the full tweet from Khan:

Thank you very much to everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night and made it our biggest overall audience of 2020, over 1 million total viewers, and one of our biggest numbers in the demo this year as well! We’re back on TNT with another huge card next week, please join us! pic.twitter.com/3N8qEagryH — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 10, 2020

