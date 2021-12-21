AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri from CBS Sports to hype up this week’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite, and discuss a number of different topics, including outside interest in MJF, his thoughts on Kevin Owens re-signing with WWE, and if he likes indie sensation Danhausen. Highlights are below.

His reaction to WWE, Fox and USA Network’s reported interest in MJF:

“I think that’s great. I encourage that. I think they should keep talking about him because he’s a wrestler that’s a big part of AEW and is signed here for a few more years,” Khan told CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri. “So I think please keep giving us that buzz because he’s been getting great ratings for his segments and those have also been featuring CM Punk pretty regularly as they continue to interact. They’ve had a war of words and now there’ll be on opposite sides of this huge trios match where you got Sting [and] Darby Allin teaming with CM Punk against MJF and FTR. I think that’s great. You know, [WWE] had some wrestlers I really wanted to sign there and I signed him, Bryan Danielson and Adam [Cole] and Ruby Soho.”

His thoughts on Kevin Owens re-signing with WWE and whether AEW was interested:

“I would have been interested in that. He’s a great wrestler. I think he ended up signing for what I believe is probably a lot of money. I think that’s great and good for him. We have a lot of people spotlighted here and he’s great. Any company he goes to he’ll be a great wrestler for them.”

On fan demand for Danhausen in AEW:

“He was on the Jericho Cruise interacting with a lot of the AEW wrestlers and that was great,” Khan said. “He’s had an injury recently, so it’s something to keep an eye on for sure. But he’s got a big following and he does sell some merch and he’s a very nice guy. So he’s got a lot of things going for him.”