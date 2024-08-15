AEW announced earlier today that the 2025 All In pay-per-view would be taking place from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the first time the marquee event would be held outside of London since it was introduced back in 2023. It also marks AEW’s first pay-per-view in the state of Texas.

At a press conference celebrating the landmark announcement, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about his excitement to bring All In to Texas, then later revealed that the event would return to London in 2026.

We will be going back just ten days from now to Wembley Stadium, and celebrating All In ’24. We can’t wait to bring All In ’25 here (to Arlington). It’s going to be very special. We’re going to London next week, then coming to Texas, we’ll be going back to London in 2026.

AEW's @TonyKhan on why now is the time for the first PPV in Texas and the first stadium show in the U.S. before All In returns to London in 2026. @AEW pic.twitter.com/19SPfAuFVJ — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) August 15, 2024

The 2024 AEW All In pay-per-view takes place on August 25th from Wembley Stadium. The latest lineup can be found below.

Title vs. Career: AEW World Championship Match:

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW World Championship Match:

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Britt Baker

AEW TNT Championship Coffin Match:

Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

AEW American (International) Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

FTW Championship Match:

Chris Jericho (c) vs. HOOK

Casino Gauntlet Match, winner will receive future shot at AEW World Title

Stokley Hathaway & Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii pre-show