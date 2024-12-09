AEW on MAX is the future.

That’s how Tony Khan sees things.

The AEW President spoke about the live-streaming deal the company has in place with MAX heading into 2025 during today’s AEW ALL IN: Texas Countdown To On-Sale live streaming event in Arlington, TX.

“Pro wrestling has always been at the forefront of entertainment, whether it was the original broadcast television, cable, closed circuit, pay-per-view, VHS, DVD, pro wrestling’s always been there, and the future of wrestling and the future of entertainment is streaming, and pro wrestling is gonna be at the forefront of that,” Khan said. “AEW ALL IN: Texas and all of the AEW TV are gonna be live-streaming going forward on MAX.”

Khan continued, “We’ve got a great home on TBS, we have a great home on TNT. You can watch AEW the same great way you’ve been watching it, but you’re gonna be able to livestream the shows on MAX too. It’s gonna be the future of pro wrestling.”

The January 1 episode of AEW Dynamite is scheduled to be the first show live-streaming on MAX.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)