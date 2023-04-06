AEW is set to hold the third Grand Slam edition of Dynamite later this year.

AEW President Tony Khan came out after Wednesday’s TV tapings at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY, and thanked the New York fans for their support and for giving a home to pro wrestling.

Khan then said he looked forward to seeing everyone at Grand Slam in New York. While this was the first confirmation on Grand Slam III taking place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, no other details were provided.

The inaugural Grand Slam Dynamite was held on September 22, 2021 from a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City, headlined by then-AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker retaining over Ruby Soho. The Rampage Grand Slam was taped to air the same week, headlined by Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston defeating Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer in a Lights Out match.

The Grand Slam Dynamite II was held on September 21 from the same venue, headlined by Moxley defeating Bryan Danielson to capture the vacant AEW World Title. The Grand Slam Rampage was taped to air later that Friday, headlined by Ricky Starks defeating current AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs in a Lights Out match.

AEW will likely officially announce Grand Slam III in the coming months.

