It’s official.

And he’s got the graphic to prove it.

Ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite show in Manchester, New Hampshire, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to make an announcement.

“It’s official: Bobby Lashley is All Elite,” Khan wrote via X, along with the attached “#AllElite” graphic with “The All Mighty” featured. “Don’t miss AEW on TV Live at 8pm ET/7pm CT On TBS Network TONIGHT!”

Khan continued, “Bobby Lashley + The Hurt Syndicate will kick off Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite on TBS for the first time ever TONIGHT!”

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.