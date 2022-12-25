AEW President Tony Khan recently joined Fightful’s Grapsody podcast in an interview that goes live at noon EST this Monday. Fightful Select has released several notes from the chat, which you can check out below.

-Khan confirms that AEW Dynamite will be going through some changes, and not just from a production standpoint. He adds that there will be a new look to the show, including a different set and visual changes. His full quote can be seen below.

“The wrestling is going to be the same great wrestlers and the same great fans, but it’s in a new city, Seattle, and the look, the changes to the set, and the presentation are going to be changes that we’re going to keep. I’m really looking forward to the new look for the show. I find, in wrestling, when you overpromise, you can disappoint people. It’s a set and a presentation. At the end of the day, the most important thing is what the fans bring, what the wrestlers and the staff of AEW and the crew bring every week, but the look of the show is important too and it’s going to look really cool.”

AEW did release a sneak-peak teaser at what the new Dynamite will look like. You can read about that here.