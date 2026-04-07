Tony Khan appeared as a guest on the latest episode of the Coach & Bro Show with Jonathan Coachman and Vince Russo for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW President spoke about Chris Jericho returning to AEW, as well as how Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks contribute as EVPs of AEW.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On Chris Jericho choosing to return to AEW over going back to WWE: “I can’t say with any certainty. I do know that Chris had a choice and he wanted to be in AEW. He would be the best person to ask, but I’ve been in constant communication with Chris, and he definitely told me he wanted to be in AEW and very specifically in Winnipeg on that date. We’ve had that circled for a long time, going back to last year. It was a choice that Chris made that he’d rather be in AEW than wrestling anywhere else, and I think that’s awesome. He has always been consistent that he loves AEW and wants to be here and I’m glad he chose to AEW. It was a choice he made because he was a free agent.”

On what Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks do as EVPs of AEW: “It’s different in those cases. In Kenny and the Young Bucks case, they’ve had those titles from the very beginning and they’ve been very involved in different aspects of the company: creating some of our pay-per-view events from the very beginning. We’ve worked together to really put the Elite in All Elite Wrestling. A lot the ideas we had from the very beginning to launch this company came off the back of the work they had done before AEW started. They are very involved today in different aspects. Kenny Omega has been involved in different digital projects for us and the wrestling side. The Young Bucks are a huge part of the wrestling show.”