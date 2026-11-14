Tony Khan has confirmed some good news regarding tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view.

After concerns surfaced throughout Friday and Saturday regarding potential changes to the advertised lineup due to nationwide flight disruptions, the AEW President took to social media on Saturday to provide an update on the situation.

Khan confirmed that every wrestler scheduled to compete on the main pay-per-view card has arrived in Phoenix, Arizona, and that the lineup will proceed as originally advertised.

The news comes after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all departing flights in the United States for several hours on Friday, resulting in widespread delays and cancellations that affected multiple wrestling promotions.

“Yesterday, as you can imagine, it was a pretty hectic day, as it was for a lot of people,” Khan said. “And with the flights grounded, that applied to all flights yesterday, private and public flights. So for AEW, we’re the same as everyone else. We’re not trying to break any rules. Everybody was grounded, and we started formulating a plan that has come together really, really well.”

While the main pay-per-view lineup is no longer in jeopardy, Khan acknowledged that changes will be necessary for the Tailgate Brawl portion of the event.

“Now, the main pay-per-view card is completely unchanged,” he continued. “Everybody we planned to be at this pay-per-view is here now, and I’m so excited. On the Tailgate Brawl, there have been some delays, some changes. I am going to have to change some things around.“

Two matches had previously been announced for Tailgate Brawl, including TBS Champion Queen Aminata defending her title against CMLL World Women’s Champion Persephone and Maya World in a three-way match.

Also advertised was Boom & Doom (Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall) taking on RPG Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta).

Khan did not specify which matches would be affected by the changes.

As part of AEW’s efforts to get everyone to Phoenix in time for the show, Khan revealed that the company arranged for three private planes to travel to different hub locations to pick up stranded talent.

The revelation confirms an earlier report from Bryan Alvarez regarding AEW arranging charter flights to ensure the advertised lineup could remain intact.

“I think there probably would have been some changes to the main card, but there will be no changes. Everybody on the main card is here.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Full Gear 2026 Results coverage here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.