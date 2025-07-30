AEW President Tony Khan has officially confirmed that AEW Women’s Tag-Team Championship belts have been created, but their debut is being held off due to a rash of injuries across the women’s division.

Khan spoke on the Wrestfriends with Iridian Fierro podcast this week and revealed that while the titles do physically exist, they won’t be introduced until the company can present the strongest version of its women’s roster.

“I have the belts. I made the belts. They exist,” Khan said. “But I will put them into play when we are able to put the very best roster forward.”

Khan previously addressed the women’s tag team titles during the AEW All In: Texas post-show media scrum earlier this month, reiterating that injuries had delayed plans. He first teased the idea back in May, calling it a personal “goal.”

During the podcast appearance, Khan again cited injuries as the key reason for the delay, pointing to talent who were hurt during the recent Casino Gauntlet match at All In: Texas.

“I have a bunch of people I would like to get involved in a women’s tag team tournament potentially. There has been so much injury in the women’s division and as the person who put together the women’s casino gauntlet, I wish that we had come out of it healthier,” Khan said. “A quarter of the people in the match got knocked out of the match and out of action indefinitely.”

Among the injured are Syuri, who underwent elbow surgery shortly after her AEW debut, as well as Mina Shirakawa, Thunder Rosa, and former AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter, who Khan described as “one of the most important women in the division.”

“I do want to get the division healthy because if I tried to do it right now, I would be missing a lot of the people and I could do the tournament, but then I wouldn’t be able to have a healthy singles division at the same time,” Khan said.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)