AEW’s upcoming return to Huntsville, Alabama will include more than just in-ring action, as the company is also planning to honor the legacy of one of wrestling’s most respected tag team legends.

On May 30, All Elite Wrestling brings Collision back to Propst Arena in Huntsville. The show is expected to feature several top names from the current AEW roster, including Ricochet and FTR, but the night will also serve as a tribute to the late Dennis Condrey.

Condrey, a Florence, Alabama native and one-half of the legendary Midnight Express, passed away in Huntsville this past March. Over the course of his career, Condrey became one of the most influential tag team wrestlers of his era, capturing numerous championships throughout the southeastern wrestling territory system.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has long spoken about his admiration for classic tag team wrestling, and specifically for the Midnight Express.

“Absolutely,” Khan told WAAY-31 Sports (see video below). “The memory of Dennis Condry is very important to us. I had met Dennis Condry, and I’m a huge fan of Dennis Condry.”

A respected figure across multiple generations of wrestling fans, Condrey’s contributions to tag team wrestling continue to be felt today, especially among modern teams that have drawn inspiration from the Midnight Express style and presentation.

Quick tribute.

Big legacy.

The May 30 episode of Collision will mark AEW’s fifth visit to Huntsville since the company launched in 2019.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live AEW Collision Results coverage.