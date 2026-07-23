Tony Khan has confirmed that Tay Melo requested her release from AEW and says he intends to honor the request.

Speaking during Thursday’s AEW Redemption media call, Khan addressed reports regarding Melo’s future with the company. He revealed that Melo asked for her release several weeks ago after an AEW Collision match, admitting the request initially caught him off guard.

“She asked me for her release a few weeks ago after an AEW Collision match,” Khan said. “She told me she wanted to step away from wrestling. It surprised me, but I do plan to grant her release.”

Melo last competed for AEW on the June 6, 2026, edition of AEW Collision in Youngstown, Ohio, where TayJay came up short against Divine Dominion in an AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship match.

Khan also addressed speculation surrounding Sammy Guevara, making it clear that the former TNT Champion’s standing with AEW has not changed. According to Khan, Guevara even reached out to him earlier in the day regarding recent online speculation.

“There has never been any change in Sammy Guevara’s status with the company,” Khan said, adding that Guevara texted him earlier today to explain that he “was not trying to stir things up” when he recently changed his social media bio.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/26 for live AEW Redemption 2026 Results coverage from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.