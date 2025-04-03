Tony Khan took part in his usual pre-show media scrum to promote this Sunday’s AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view.

During the call, the AEW President addressed recent reports about AEW on MAX viewership, the possibility of Sting inducting Lex Luger into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 Weekend and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the AEW Dynasty 2025 media call where Tony Khan touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On recent reports of AEW on MAX drawing 500,000 fans on average for AEW Dynamite shows: “I thought that was a really exciting report for AEW and very consistent with everything we’ve been told. While the numbers are being kept close to the vest, we’re one of the top sports streaming shows and that report was consistent with what I’ve heard.”

On how he would react if Sting approached him about being the person to induct longtime friend Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 Weekend: “I’m not sure. I’m very focused on AEW Dynasty. I talked to Sting recently before AEW Revolution, looking back on some great memories. We caught up on the phone right around the pay-per-view and that was the last time we had spoken. Haven’t heard from him about that. Certainly, he’s doing very well, and that relationship and friendship means so much to me, and we’re all very grateful for Sting. The last time I talked to Sting, that didn’t come up. Would have to talk to him about that.”

AEW Dynasty 2025 takes place this Sunday, April 6, from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA.