AEW President Tony Khan confirmed during the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door post-show media scrum that Ring of Honor will hold its next pay-per-view event, Death Before Dishonor on July 23 from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.
The show will air on B/R Live.
This will mark the second ROH pay-per-view under Tony Khan’s reign as the first, Supercard of Honor, took place during WrestleMania weekend on April 1.
#DeathBeforeDishonor Sat, July 23, 2022, tickets on sale Friday, July 8 at 10am ET https://t.co/Rhs16o0rw4 and https://t.co/jzp8mHNbgn pic.twitter.com/tHy6ghQOUL
— Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 27, 2022