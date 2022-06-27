AEW President Tony Khan confirmed during the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door post-show media scrum that Ring of Honor will hold its next pay-per-view event, Death Before Dishonor on July 23 from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The show will air on B/R Live.

This will mark the second ROH pay-per-view under Tony Khan’s reign as the first, Supercard of Honor, took place during WrestleMania weekend on April 1.