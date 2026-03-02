Ring of Honor has officially planted its flag in Jacksonville.

During Sunday’s tapings at WJCT Studios, Tony Khan appeared in front of the live crowd and announced that Jacksonville, Florida will serve as the new home base for Ring of Honor.

He also confirmed the company will return to the venue on March 22 for another round of television tapings.

For those unfamiliar, WJCT operates as the local PBS affiliate in Jacksonville and has now become the central hub for ROH’s standalone taping schedule.

The company’s website promoted the March return with an official announcement.

“On Sunday March 1st, Ring of Honor storms into WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, FL for a special afternoon of HonorClub tapings and you can be there live, for FREE!,” the website said. “Fill out your registration form for up to four free tickets and have the stars of ROH bring you out of your seat with incredible action that only they can deliver!”

Since Khan acquired ROH, the promotion has largely filmed its content around AEW television events, with new episodes airing every Thursday on HonorClub.

A new chapter for ROH begins in the same city where AEW first found its footing.