The ROH Pure Championship matchup for the March 31st Supercard of Honor pay-per-view has been confirmed.

Tony Khan announced today that the Pure Champion, Wheeler Yuta, will be defending his title against NJPW superstar Katsuyori Shibata at the event, which takes place in Los Angeles, California.

This Friday, 3/31#ROH Supercard of Honor PPV

Los Angeles, CA ROH Pure Championship Match@WheelerYuta vs @K_Shibata2022 The challenge has been answered!

Legendary Katsuyori Shibata will come to #ROH in LA to challenge the BCC's Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Title, THIS Friday! pic.twitter.com/fJpiUwX7Cd — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 27, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SUPERCARD OF HONOR IS BELOW:

ROH World Title Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Mark Briscoe vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Reach for the Sky Ladder Match for the Vacant ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Dralistico)

AAA Mega Title Match

Komander vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Match

Yuka Sakazaki vs. Athena (c)

To be confirmed on next week’s go-home show.

ROH Pure Title Match

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Wheeler Yuta (c)