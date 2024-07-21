Skye Blue is banged up after her match on AEW Collision this week.

The women’s wrestling star appeared to suffer an injury after landing awkwardly after a suicide dive to Hikaru Shida on the July 20 episode of AEW Collision from eSports Stadium in Arlington, TX.

“Thank you all watching Saturday Night AEW Collision tonight, right now on TNT,” Tony Khan wrote via X shortly after the match was stopped following the aforementioned spot.

Khan continued, confirming that Blue suffered an ankle injury and was being evaluated by doctors as a result.

“Our previous match was stopped [and] Hikaru Shida was declared the winner, due to an ankle injury to Skye Blue. Skye Blue is being evaluated now by the Doctors; we’re all wishing her the very best.”