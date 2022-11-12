Last night’s AEW Rampage saw top lucha-libre star Bandido defeat RUSH in the opening round of the world title eliminator tournament, where he will now face The Firm’s Ethan Page in the semifinal round on next week’s Dynamite.

After the victory, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that Bandido is officially All Elite, which confirms several backstage reports that the former ROH world champion had signed earlier in the month. Khan writes:

“Congratulations @bandidowrestler! What a huge win moments ago on #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama tonight!! Now it’s official: Bandido is ALL ELITE! See you in Bridgeport at Wednesday Night.”