Tony Khan spoke with the pro-wrestling media at last night’s post-Full Gear scrum, where the company President answered a number of industry-related questions, which included him once again addressing the CM Punk and Colt Cabana situation, and how Punk never asked for Cabana to be demoted to ROH. Highlights are below.

Confirms that CM Punk did not ask for Colt Cabana to be removed from television:

No, no. He never asked for that. He never asked for that. The first time it came up, I think you asked me that on a scrum call, and I wasn’t looking at you face to face. It was before [ROH] Death Before Dishonor, I think. He never asked me that. I could have probably addressed it then. I just didn’t comment on it because wanted to keep talking about the wrestling that was on the show because Colt Cabana was wrestling on the show. You weren’t asking me specifically about the show, so I didn’t answer that there. But no.

Explains why Colt Cabana was chosen as Chris Jericho’s opponent in Baltimore:

As far as the match with Chris in Baltimore, I thought it made a lot of sense because we had the Ring of Honor championship series, and we had talked about Chris Jericho wrestling so many of the great names in Ring of Honor. When you talk about great people who have held championships in Ring of Honor, we brought in Bandido, Dalton Castle, a lot of great people. Tomohiro Ishii’s a great former Ring of Honor World TV Champion. When we’ve been booking the shows, I’ve been using Colt Cabana, both as a coach and a wrestler in Ring of Honor. So I looked at the Ring of Honor roster, and Colt Cabana’s a very logical challenger because not only has he held the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship, but he’s also somebody who’s been wrestling in the new Ring of Honor, the 2022 Ring of Honor. He’s undefeated, he’s won both of his matches, so I thought he’d be a very logical challenger for Chris, and it’s also a good match.

