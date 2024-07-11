“The Stone Pitbull” will be “#AllElite” for the foreseeable future.

Following his impressive performance in a losing effort in the Global Glory 4-Way match with PAC, Claudio Castagnoli and Kyle Fletcher on the July 10 episode of AEW Dynamite from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Tomohiro Ishii’s status in AEW was cleared up on social media by the boss-man of All Elite Wrestling.

AEW President Tony Khan took to X after the 7/10 Dynamite show in Calgary to confirm that Ishii will be working with AEW through the summer of 2024.

“It’s so great having NJPW all-time legend Tomohiro Ishii here in AEW on Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite,” Khan wrote via X. “We love having Ishii here [and] now he’s going to stay here in AEW with us for the rest of summer 2024!”

Khan continued, “AEW is on fire right now! Thank you all [and] God bless you all!”