AEW President Tony Khan addressed the reports that William Regal was returning to WWE on today’s media call for Ring of Honor Final Battle. Here is what he had to say:

-Khan begins by saying he has a lot of respect for Regal. He later reveals that Regal asked for his contract to not be renewed around October. He told AEW that he wanted to spend time coaching his son and return to WWE.

-Khan says he really had to think about it, as the request came while he was still dealing with the fallout from the ALL OUT incident with CM Punk, as well as being there for his mother, who suffered two strokes over the last couple of months. Khan adds that Regal made some really good points about wanting to leave and since he was focused on the recovery of his mother he agreed. Regal will be with AEW “through the holidays,” and that some “on-screen sacrifices” will be made.

-Later when asked about what Regal’s role might be in WWE Khan says that after this year Regal will be able to return to WWE as a coach, but cannot appear as an on-screen character.

Stay tuned for more updates from today’s media call.