Tony Khan continues to stay busy on X today, as the AEW President resurfaced on social media late Tuesday afternoon to announce another new segment for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Scheduled for August 28 at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, the post-All In: London 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will feature the AEW Women’s World Championship Celebration of new title-holder “The Glamour” Mariah May.

May defeated “Timeless” Toni Storm at AEW All In: London 2024 at Wembley Stadium over the weekend to end her lengthy reign with the gold.

Also scheduled for the 8/28 episode of AEW Dynamite is Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher, Jamie Hayter vs. Harley Cameron, a “can’t miss” announcement from new AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson about his future, as well as an All-Star 8 Man Tag-Team match with Chris Jericho, Big Bill, Bryan Keith & Roderick Strong squaring off against HOOK, Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe and Kyle O’Reilly.

