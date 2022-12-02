AEW President Tony Khan reportedly considered different ideas for the Full Gear main event, but all ended with MJF defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title.

The Full Gear main event saw William Regal turn on Moxley by giving brass knuckles to MJF, allowing him to get the win. This led to a heated promo from Moxley to Regal on the post-Full Gear Dynamite, which saw Bryan Danielson stand up for Regal, and a segment on this week’s Dynamite where MJF left Regal laid out. Regal is reportedly headed back to WWE and you can click here for the absolute latest on his AEW contract status.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there were different ideas debated on in the lead-up to Full Gear, including one favored by a number of key people, but all ideas had MJF leaving Full Gear as the AEW World Champion.

There was one idea that had Regal turning on Moxley, then turn back to set up Danielson vs. MJF, to set up Regal’s AEW departure. The other ideas did not feature Regal as much, although AEW officials knew they still needed to write him out of the storylines as he is headed back to WWE. The other ideas involved different explanations of how to end up basically in the same direction, with MJF as champion, Danielson as the next major contender, and Regal out of the picture.

We noted earlier today how it was known, by key people, weeks before that Regal was leaving AEW. A lot of AEW talents have reportedly questioned the decision to book Regal how he was booked now that everyone knows he’s leaving.

While MJF will defend against Ricky Starks at the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite on December 14, the idea coming out of Full Gear is to build to a “major program” with Danielson vs. MJF for the AEW World Title, with MJF putting Regal out as the catalyst. There’s no word yet on if Danielson vs. MJF will headline the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 5 in San Francisco, which would mean the angle would take four months to get to the payoff, which feels like too long, or if they will do a TV match and use that to build to the pay-per-view match.

It was also noted earlier today in the Regal report how there’s supposed to be a final piece of the MJF – Regal title change storyline, which may explain things further, but there’s no word on what this piece will consist of as it was noted that Regal is done with AEW and on his way back to WWE.

