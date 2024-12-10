Sammy Guevara took to Twitter on Monday to express his desire to face off against DOUKI.

Guevara wrote, “I want to fight with you @DoukiPerros”

DOUKI is the current IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. He’s been teasing a match with Guevara at Wrestle Dynasty.

Since its inception, AEW has made a significant impact on various charitable causes during the holiday season.

In 2023, AEW partnered with Toys For Tots, contributing over $1 million worth of toys to children in need.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Monday to announce the donation of over 15,000 AEW wrestling toys to Mission Arlington, benefiting families in Arlington, Texas.

AEW’s charitable initiatives will continue with AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen on January 1, 2025. This event will mark AEW’s debut on HBO MAX and will benefit victims of Hurricane Helene.

Today, with the help of @Jazwares, here in Arlington, TX, @AEW is donating over 15,000 AEW wrestling toys to Mission Arlington to support @CityOfArlington, Texas families this holiday season! Merry Christmas from AEW + @AEWbyJazwares! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 9, 2024

