AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the MegaCast podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, which included Khan crediting former TNT champion Darby Allin for putting the young Nick Wayne, who signed an apprenticeship with AEW, on his radar. Highlights from the interview are below.

How Darby Allin put Nick Wayne on his radar:

Darby and I are very close, we’re like twin sides of the same coin [laughs]. There is probably nobody I have less in common with, that I have a better connection with than Darby. He is absolutely the person that brought Nick to my attention. He’s trained with Nick since he was a young kid. I told, ‘When he’s 18, I would love to have him.’ I really took Darby’s word for it. That’s my guy, Nick Wayne, when he’s 18 years old, I can’t wait for him to step in the ring for us.

How adept Allin and Bryan Danielson are at scouting talent: