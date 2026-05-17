Tony Khan is explaining why he chose not to escalate recent tension surrounding reports about WWE allegedly discussing AEW’s television future behind the scenes.

After addressing the rumors during the ROH Supercard of Honor media scrum, a fan on Twitter praised Khan’s calmer attitude and joked that “media trained Tony” was becoming dangerous, while also saying they wished he would take more shots back at WWE.

Khan responded by saying he has not received any new media training at all. Instead, he credited experience from years working in sports and wrestling, along with a renewed focus on his Christian faith.

“I have both gained experience over time working in wrestling and sports, and I’ve rediscovered what it means to turn the other cheek, because of reinvigorating my faith in Jesus in recent years.”

The comments came shortly after Khan publicly denied reports claiming people within WWE were questioning AEW’s upcoming television deal situation.

“I saw a report today that somebody in WWE is telling people within WWE talking about AEW’s next TV deal…”

According to Khan, the claims being circulated were inaccurate.

“What they said could not be further from the truth.”

Khan also acknowledged that in previous years he may have reacted differently to the situation. However, he said he now tries to handle those moments more respectfully even when frustrated by comments coming from WWE circles.

“I’ve been trying to be respectful to them and try to conduct myself as a gentleman.”

He continued:

“Maybe a couple of years ago, I wouldn’t have done it like that.”

Khan’s latest remarks offer more insight into the shift many fans have noticed in his public approach over the last year. While he once regularly engaged in direct public shots and online back-and-forth exchanges, he now appears more focused on restraint rather than escalating tensions.

Even so, Khan made it clear he still strongly disputes the rumors surrounding AEW’s television future and does not agree with the narrative being spread.