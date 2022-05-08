AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to hype next week’s edition of Dynamite from Long Island, and discuss the ongoing feud between top company heel MJF, and rising babyface, Wardlow. Check out what Khan had to say regarding both men in the highlights below.

Thinks it’s awesome how well fans have responded to Wardlow’s babyface turn:

“It was an awesome showing for Wardlow. He’s such a bright star. Obviously, right now, he’s being held down by MJF. Being held back by MJF, and it’s only making the fans love him more. The people seem to get behind Wardlow a little bit more every week, and I think it’s just awesome.

On Wardlow’s eventual showdown with MJF:

“It’s been a long time coming, really for years, the fans supported Wardlow and wanted to see Wardlow stand up to MJF, and now they’re seeing it, and people are really, really responding to it.”

Says he is curious to hear the Long Island crowd’s reaction to hometown hero MJF on this week’s Dynamite:

“It will be really interesting to see the response. Will it be the same hero’s welcome for MJF that we became accustomed to seeing on Long Island? We shall see. So, we’ll have the contract signing for the Wardlow vs. MJF match. Clearly, MJF has some nasty stuff up his sleeve and we’re going to find out, I believe, what that’s going to be on Wednesday night Dynamite.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)