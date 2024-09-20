How good is the talent roster in All Elite Wrestling right now?

If you ask the boss-man, it’s the single greatest assortment of pro wrestling talent in the history of the business.

Tony Khan appeared as a guest on SiriusXM’s “Busted Open Radio” for an interview this week, during which he was asked about the decision to have the first Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay match for the AEW International Championship on free television.

“That’s why I think it makes perfect sense with these big stages,” Khan said. “We have the greatest roster ever.”

Khan added, “There is an unlimited supply of huge matches. These are matches that have been building since the people arrived at AEW.”

As noted, Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay is set for the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show scheduled for October 2.