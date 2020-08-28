Ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Daily’s Place, company president Tony Khan delivered a speech to the paying fans in attendance thanking them for their support, and asking them to please respect COVID-19 safety protocols. That includes wearing masks, and social distancing from other groups in the arena. Khan also advises the crowd to limit their use of vulgar language during the broadcast, but does ask that they bring a fair amount of energy. Check it out below. (Courtesy of FLWrestlingFan)

AEW referee Aubrey Edwards took to Twitter to comment on tonight’s show and revealed that their were 600 people in the crowd. She writes, ” walked backstage just now and heard the crowd ROAR when Best Friends came out. 600 people feels SO LOUD!! I had goosebumps all over my body! This is wild! Enjoy the show (with you masks on and socially distanced), everyone!”

I walked backstage just now and heard the crowd ROAR when Best Friends came out. 600 people feels SO LOUD!! I had goosebumps all over my body! This is wild! Enjoy the show (with you masks on and socially distanced), everyone! #AEWDynamite — Aubrey Edwards 💗💜💙 (@RefAubrey) August 28, 2020

Check out a video of the crowd singing Chris Jericho’s Judas at the top of the show.