AEW likely won’t be hosting a stadium event in the United States soon according to Tony Khan.

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Khan was asked about the potential for a major U.S. show similar to All In at Wembley Stadium. The AEW president indicated that such an event is not planned for the near future.

It’s not something we’re looking to do in the immediate future,” Khan said. “However, it’s an exciting idea and definitely something we could explore in the future.

A report from Fightful earlier this week suggested that AEW might be considering a major event, possibly a stadium show, in Texas next year. Khan did not confirm or deny these reports but praised the shows his promotion has held in Texas.

I can’t speak to the accuracy of those reports or our immediate plans, but we’ve had fantastic shows in Texas over the years,” Khan continued. “We’ve never done an AEW pay-per-view in Texas, although we’ve hosted many Ring of Honor pay-per-views there. Some of AEW’s biggest TV episodes have been in Texas, and there’s a significant demand for an AEW pay-per-view. I think it would be an interesting venture for us to consider.

AEW begins its summer residency at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday. Weekly episodes of Collision will be broadcast from the venue until August 17. Additionally, Battle of the Belts XI, ROH Death Before Dishonor, and several other ROH events will be held there over the coming month.