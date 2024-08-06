Tony Khan opens up about his private meeting with Shane McMahon.

Khan and Shane met at an airport in Dallas last week, a meeting that sparked a huge conversation as to what it could mean for the future of AEW. The AEW President spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Sedano & Kap.

I had never met him in advance of my first conversation with him. There was a lot of buzz about this so I thought it would certainly be worth talking and I have a lot of respect for him. I had never met him but he seemed like a really nice guy. I sat down with him, he was fantastic. I really enjoyed talking to him and he is a very smart person about wrestling and I thought he was a great guy and we have a lot of mutual friends and we both happened to be in Dallas.

Later in the chat, Khan stated that the great thing about wrestling is that everyone is just a fan at heart, and that having those conversations is what makes being in this business great.

There is nothing wrong with a couple of people getting together and talking about wrestling. I think that’s part of what makes wrestling so great is there is a lot to talk about and we’re all fans at heart.

