Tony Khan is already hyping up AEW All In 2024.

The AEW President spoke about his promotion’s huge upcoming event, which will once again take place at Wembley Stadium in London, during a recent interview with the Daily Mail. Khan begins by revealing to the publication that Taylor Swift will be playing Wembley right before AEW All In and that could potentially be a good thing.

The load-in is a very different schedule than what we had last year. If you look at the calendar of Wembley Stadium events for August of 2024, you’ll see that scheduled ahead of us is Taylor Swift and Taylor Swift being scheduled at Wembley Stadium ahead of AEW is a big deal. And I have some interesting stories about how all of this came to be and where we’re at. It’s very, very fun. So, when Wembley approached us about our load-in and about these Taylor Swift shows, there was an opportunity for them to add more shows and we are going to do everything we can to abbreviate our load in time.

Later, Khan says that Wembley asked him if he could possibly load in a little faster that way the venue could squeeze out a few more Swift performances. He agreed, stating that maintaining a good relationship with Wembley takes top precedence.

So basically, they came to us and said it would help us out a lot if you could load in your show faster because we’d have the opportunity to have more Taylor Swift shows, and could you guys do that? And we said, well, it’ll be costly and very challenging, and we really would like to help you out. And so yeah, I will. And I think there’s so many great Taylor Swift fans and Wembley’s been great to us. We have a great relationship and it’s going to cost more, and we will double our efforts and hopefully score points with a lot of great fans and a great community of Taylor Swift fans. So, if we can make more Taylor Swift shows in London possible by speeding up our load-in and I pay a little bit extra to do so, but we still have a great event at Wembley. Everybody wins. And I’m not going to get crushed or killed in the process, so I’m fine with that. And I think a little bit of extra money and a little bit of extra human power getting the show put on, it’s worth it.

In a separate interview, Khan was asked about CM Punk returning to WWE and how he felt about it. In a very Khan answer, he mentioned how legally he is still not able to comment about Punk stemming from the incident at All In earlier in the summer. You can read about that here.