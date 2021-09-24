AEW President Tony Khan made an appearance on Friday’s episode of Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about AEW Dynamite moving to TBS on January 5, 2022 while Rampage will remain in its current timeslot on TNT.

“It’s going to work out great. I think tonight you’ll see Rampage on TNT, and Rampage is going to stay on TNT for the long term. Dynamite moving to TBS I think is a win-win. First of all, it worked out very well for us financially. It’s great to be able to keep Rampage on TNT also which got similar penetration. It’s a win-win for us, I think, to be across these two great networks. WCW, again, two decades ago had a really good run on both networks. To have that penetration, two separate audiences I think is great. There is a sports audience on Friday night. TNT has got a little bit more history of sports. There’s some places where frankly after a Thursday NBA game, some of the sports bars across this country, Friday night, they already have TNT on the TV. I think it makes a lot of sense to have both networks in play for us. I’m really excited. Rampage will be on TNT for the long haul, and I’m very excited about Dynamite in January making that move to TBS, but both shows are on TNT for a while.”