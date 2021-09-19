AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Bloomberg’s Business of Sports podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked about being in competition with WWE

“In some aspects they’re the market leader but in other aspects we’re now the market leader. At the beginning that may have been the case, but there were a lot of reasons that I feel that I could come in and compete. There were a lot of great wrestlers that weren’t being featured on television and there are a lot of wrestling fans out there that were looking for an alternative product that weren’t satisfied with what they were getting on those shows. So I do think there was definitely a great opportunity to come in and compete and I saw some formidability frankly in the market leader at the time and it’s opened up a lot of market shares for us, for me to bootstrap a new business and build it up and gain a lot of that market share and we’re now in a lot of significant business markets, we are the worldwide leader.”