Tony Khan has opened up a bit about the AEW departure of Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare left AEW for WWE back in April, where he made his triumphant return at WrestleMania 38 against Seth Rollins. Khan discussed his move during his recent interview on Fightful’s Grapsody, where he called Rhodes a major star, and acknowledged that losing him left a big hole in AEW programming. Highlights can be found below.

Says losing Cody Rhodes had a major impact backstage and on-screen:

It was, certainly, whenever you lose a star the caliber of Cody Rhodes, it’s going to have a major impact on your company and affect a number of different departments and number of different things in terms of the presentation and the backstage. Personally, I really like Cody and I know Cody really well and he was so involved in so many different facets with the start of AEW and what we were. When he left, that was a major challenge.

Says when Rhodes left AEW was helped by the great stories they continued to tell: