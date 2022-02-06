AEW President Tony Khan recently sat down with Busted Open Radio to discuss his decision to sign indie sensation Danhausen to a contract with the promotion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks Danhausen is a lot of fun, and how he may be paired with Orange Cassidy going forward:

He’s really a lot of fun and now, speaking of Orange Cassidy, Danhausen is gonna be closely associated with Orange Cassidy perhaps, we’ll see. But having seen them together in Wheeler Yuta’s corner and having seen Danhausen help Orange Cassidy in that great Lights Out match at Beach Break a couple of weeks ago on Dynamite.

Says he loves listening to the fans:

I definitely think the fans enjoy Danhausen and I’m happy to give them what they want. I love listening to the fans.

