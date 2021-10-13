AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the My Mom’s Basement program with host Robbie Fox to hype up this weekend’s Rampage and Dynamite events, as well as discuss his issues with wrestling discourse on Twitter. Highlights from the interview are below.

His main issue with wrestling Twitter:

The biggest thing is, somebody says something on wrestling Twitter that’s a lie or make a rumor up and then everybody takes it as fact as this one person made it up as truth. People run with it and there are a lot of things that have gotten traction. If you, you’re like, ‘that’s not true,’ but one person said it and you can almost track it back. There’s a lot of stuff that isn’t true.

How hypocritical wrestling Twitter can be:

The flip side of it is, the wrestling side is, you have these people who tell these obvious things like I heard the other day Bruce [Prichard] was saying he had never heard of Kenny Omega in 2019. Then literally, they played a clip from 2018 and Bruce is talking very intricately about Kenny. So it’s like, give me a break, man.

