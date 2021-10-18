AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with PW Insider about a wide range of topics, most notably how he believes the promotion’s women’s division has greatly improved since 2019. Hear his full thoughts on the subject below.

How much better the AEW women’s roster has become:

I do want to mostly focus on our own roster because the AEW women’s roster has gotten so much better. Much as we had a lot of improvement in the first year of AEW and that’s when I launched the TNT title, because I thought our roster on the men’s side had gotten so much better we could sustain a second title and really it would flourish and it would help. I think that’s where we’re at now. We built in year two the women’s roster up so much that it’s time, and it’s going to enhance the division and really, I expect everyone to flourish and we built some great stars in that time.

Talks Ruby Soho, Thunder Rosa, and Tay Conti as standouts:

Some came through free agency, Ruby Soho from the competition and Thunder Rosa, a top star from the independents we signed and then some other young wrestlers we signed it that time. Red Velvet is somebody who worked her way up from AEW Dark and has made an important reputation for herself. Anna Jay is somebody who came in through the pandemic and earned this spot. Tay Conti, again, somebody that had worked on the other side before, and I’ve always really admired and thought would be a great wrestling personality, but she’s also become a great wrestler. The first time I saw Tay Conti five years ago she was a manager and she’s become such a tremendous wrestler. And with her credentials there, with her fighting background and her athleticism, she really, I think, always had that potential and then she’s broken through and had some great matches lately.

