AEW President Tony Khan was recently interviewed by SPIN to discuss entrance music for wrestlers, and how he believes it is a vital part of a talent’s character. He also discusses licensing the Action Bronson song “The Chairman’s Intent” for rising superstar, Hook. Highlights are below.

How important entrance music is for wrestlers:

“I always did consider music. The wrestlers’ entrance themes could get the fans more excited about these wrestlers and make their appearances feel special.”

On licensing Action Bronson’s “The Chairman’s Intent” for Hook:

“I didn’t know about the song until Hook introduced me to it. And the song was perfect. I closed my eyes and visualized Hook coming out to it. It made a lot of sense. And when I heard Action Bronson was a fan and wanted to work with us, I liked it even more.”

How the song adds to Hook’s character:

“You are often left to wonder what he might be thinking with these strange things that he does, the lack of effort he puts into things, and then when he does try,” Khan said. “Why does he decide to try? What are these things that make him try in these matches when the switch flips and then he actually starts wrestling? Where’s his head at? In addition to the lyrics fitting his character, it’s just a kick-ass song that gets you excited to watch a wrestling match.”