PAC won a four-way match to become the first All-Atlantic Champion at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV.

During an appearance on The Masked Man Show podcast, AEW President Tony Khan talked about what the company has planned for PAC’s title reign:

“PAC is going back to England, he’s back in England now and he is going to defend the title internationally … It’s a traveling championship, because the champions of AEW, because of TV commitments, all the other champions we really have booked here through the year, let’s have a champion that can go defend the title. Thunder Rosa has also talked about defending the Women’s World Championship abroad, which I’m open to also.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)

PAC is slated to defend his title this weekend against Shota Umino at Revolution Pro in Sheffield, England.