AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on ‘In The Kliq’ to discuss all things All Elite Wrestling.

During it, he was asked about doing another AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, something the two promotions did last summer.

“Well, it’s a great question (what role AEW will play in NJPW’s U.S. expansion). We have a great partnership with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, they’re doing more events in America and we’re working closely with them as good partners and of course we always build up this big event, AEW and New Japan coming together, Forbidden Door and I think Forbidden Door 1 was a big success. We’re looking forward to doing it together again. They send a lot of their top stars to AEW and to Ring of Honor and I love working with them. I think it’s been a great relationship and there’s a lot of trust between the parties.”