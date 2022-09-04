AEW President Tony Khan joined today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio to hype up this evening’s ALL OUT pay-per-view from Chicago, as well as discuss a number of different topics, including his thoughts on the reports of backstage drama and how the stories that are true are not too serious nor are they affecting the AEW product. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says relationships change but there isn’t any drama that is hurting the AEW product:

“Everybody’s different. People are different. Different people have come into the company and relationships change, people change frankly. And what’s exciting is clearly, it isn’t hurting the wrestling product and people aren’t hurting each other, nothing we can’t get past that’s happened, or you know, if somebody did cross the line, they wouldn’t be with the company anymore, but you know, as far as what happened with Eddie and Sammy, I’m not really… I don’t want to get into but there’s other stuff too, other people.”

Says it is common for wrestlers to not like each other, and it’s okay as long as no one crosses a line:

“Wrestlers not liking each other like I’ve said in another interview this weekend, a lot of wrestlers don’t like each other, and some of it has been a secret for a long time and some of it is just coming out now, some of it is new stuff that wasn’t there before. I don’t think that’s a bad thing as long as people aren’t crossing a line with each other, if they do we need to get it in check and make sure people aren’t crossing a line, but these things can be settled in the ring a lot of times too.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleTalk)