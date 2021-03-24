AEW President Tony Khan made an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

During it, he discussed the safety of AEW Dynamite events during the COVID-19 pandemic. AEW has been running shows throughout the pandemic and since last year, has slowly increased how many fans attend their shows at Daily’s Place.

“Well we’ve done it safely. It’s nothing, it means nothing and it’s all really counterproductive if you’re gonna try and be the first in the past year unless you did it safely. So, we came out and found a safe way to put on shows and we’ve been putting on shows now for eight months for fans with zero known transmissions and I’m really, really proud of that-that we’ve found a way for people to come to these outdoor shows. I came on your guys’ show a few times and equated it to a drive-in movie, where everybody sits outside in their area with their loved ones or their friends and they have to kind of stay in a pod, but you’ve got this huge amount of space, there’s nobody anywhere near you, you don’t have to worry about other fans coming up to you, bothering you or sitting on top of you, space people outdoors. We were told there was 99 percent less risk of transmissions outdoors than indoors. So we’ve been running outdoor shows for about eight months now. With fans coming in, we’ve slowly ramped up to where we’ve gotten over 25 percent capacity and we’ve had not one complaint from a fan ever that they didn’t feel completely safe and like I said, zero known COVID transmissions in this entire time. Fans have been coming into Daily’s Place.”