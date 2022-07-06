AEW President Tony Khan appeared on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio to hype this evening’s Dynamite and discuss a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on losing Santana to injury at last Wednesday’s Blood & Guts matchup. Highlights from the interview are below.

Confirms that Santana is injured:

“I haven’t talked much publicly about it. He is injured and it’s unfortunate. Obviously, it’s a very dangerous match and going into it, we knew injuries were a possibility. Santana is a great pro wrestler and part of a great tag team with Ortiz. We really value him. I did speak to him after, I know he’s injured, we’re going to stand by Santana and support him through the injury and do what we can. It’s the right thing to do.”

Says AEW will support him with whatever he needs as he is out recovering:

“Hopefully, it won’t too long, but it could be a relatively long injury. It could be a while that Santana is out, but we’re here for whatever he needs. It’s unfortunate that the Blood & Guts match does come with injuries. It’s a knee injury that he suffered. Hopefully, he’ll be back, relatively soon.”

