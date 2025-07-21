As cable TV continues to decline, many media companies are scrambling to adapt. But for AEW, the shift to streaming has been less a threat and more a springboard.

AEW began simulcasting events on HBO Max earlier this year, just as WWE moved its flagship “Raw” brand to Netflix. The timing proved fortunate: AEW’s traditional cable viewership has rebounded after a sluggish end to 2024. According to Nielsen, “Collision” saw a 25% increase, while “Dynamite” rose 6.5% in Q2 compared to the previous quarter. These numbers don’t even include HBO Max viewership, which remains unreported; despite the internet’s claim to know the numbers.

That growth is especially strong among the coveted 25-to-54-year-old demographic. AEW CEO Tony Khan credits streaming with bringing in new fans. “We’ve been picking up traction in these key demos,” he told Business Insider. But when it comes to younger viewers, “a lot of the growth is on streaming.”

Still, AEW isn’t completely out of the woods. Year-over-year, viewership for “Collision” and “Dynamite” remains down 9% and 12%, respectively. Nevertheless, Khan remains optimistic — and firmly committed to Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), AEW’s primary media partner.

“The lifeblood of AEW, really, is the partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery,” Khan said, referencing their $185 million media deal that spans TBS, TNT, and HBO Max. While AEW uses platforms like YouTube and TikTok to generate buzz, Khan believes they ultimately feed back into viewership. “People want to watch the full event in its entirety, but also consume highlights on digital,” he explained.

That balance — between reach and exclusivity — is a critical one. AEW uses social platforms for pre- and post-show content but avoids giving away marquee matches for free, unlike rivals who’ve begun livestreaming major events on YouTube.

Even as WBD prepares to spin off HBO Max from its cable networks, Khan is confident AEW’s place remains secure. “We have a great partnership with both sides,” he noted, and AEW is “very well entrenched” in both the streaming and linear sides of WBD.

As questions swirl around the future of sports rights in a fragmented media landscape, Khan remains focused on the now. This Saturday, AEW celebrates its 100th episode of “Collision,” airing on both TNT and HBO Max — a milestone for a company thriving in two worlds.

